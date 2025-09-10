Morecambe man admits causing death of taxi passenger

By Michelle Blade
Published 10th Sep 2025, 15:19 BST
A 22-year-old man has admitted causing the death of a taxi passenger by dangerous driving.

Jez Shepherd was driving a black Fiat Punto dangerously on Westgate in Morecambe on August 10 when it was involved in a collision with a white Ford Mondeo taxi.

Despite the best efforts of the emergency services, the taxi’s rear seat passenger, Wayne Putley, 50, from Lancaster, who was a beloved son, brother, father-of-three and grandad, was sadly pronounced dead in hospital.

Jez Shepherd, 22, of Green Street, Morecambe, was charged with causing the death of Wayne Putley by dangerous driving and other offences.

Preston Crown Court. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard.placeholder image
Preston Crown Court. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard.

He appeared at Preston Crown Court on Tuesday, September 9 and pleaded guilty to causing death by dangerous driving, causing death whilst disqualified from driving, causing death whilst unlicensed/uninsured, aggravated vehicle taking, driving whilst disqualified, driving without insurance, making off without payment and burglary.

Shepherd was remanded into custody and will appear at Preston Crown Court for sentence on October 24.

