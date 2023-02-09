News you can trust since 1837
Morecambe man accused of stealing gaming equipment, an iPhone and iPads from his employer

A Morecambe man is in court today accused of stealing from his employers.

By Michelle Blade
2 minutes ago - 1 min read

Andrew Corner, 24, of Whinsfell View, Morecambe is to appear at Preston Magistrates’ Court to face charges of theft by employee.

Andrew Corner is charged with the theft of iPads, an iPhone and gaming equipment worth a total of £1854.92 belonging to ICT Reverse between September 22, 2022 and October 5, 2022.

He is also charged with possession of Class B drug.

Preston Magistrates' Court
He is due to appear at Preston Magistrates Court today (Thursday, February 9).