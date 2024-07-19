Morecambe man accused of being drunk and disorderly in Lancaster nightclub

A Morecambe man is due to appear in court today (Friday) charged with being drunk and disorderly in a Lancaster nightclub.

Damen Gilligan, 37, of Morecambe Bay Hotel, Marine Road Central, is accused that on February 3, 2024 in Vibe nightclub smoking area, he was drunk and disorderly.

He will appear at Preston Magistrates' Court and is expected to enter a plea.

