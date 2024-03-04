Morecambe man, 44, accused of driving Rolls Royce whilst unfit through drink
A Morecambe man is due in court accused of three driving offences including driving whilst unfit through drink, driving whilst disqualified and driving without insurance.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Thomas Ward, 44, of Lancaster Road, Morecambe is alleged to have driven a Rolls Royce 23 plate on Back West End Road in Morecambe on March 1 whilst unfit through drink.
He is also alleged to have driven a Rolls Royce 23 plate whilst disqualified on Back West End Road, Morecambe on March 1.
He is also alleged to have driven a Rolls Royce 23 plate without insurance on the same date and the same road.
Thomas Ward is due to appear at Preston Magistrates' Court today (Monday).