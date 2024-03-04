Morecambe man, 44, accused of driving Rolls Royce whilst unfit through drink

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Thomas Ward, 44, of Lancaster Road, Morecambe is alleged to have driven a Rolls Royce 23 plate on Back West End Road in Morecambe on March 1 whilst unfit through drink.

He is also alleged to have driven a Rolls Royce 23 plate whilst disqualified on Back West End Road, Morecambe on March 1.

He is also alleged to have driven a Rolls Royce 23 plate without insurance on the same date and the same road.