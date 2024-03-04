News you can trust since 1837
Morecambe man, 44, accused of driving Rolls Royce whilst unfit through drink

A Morecambe man is due in court accused of three driving offences including driving whilst unfit through drink, driving whilst disqualified and driving without insurance.
By Michelle Blade
Published 4th Mar 2024, 11:57 GMT
Thomas Ward, 44, of Lancaster Road, Morecambe is alleged to have driven a Rolls Royce 23 plate on Back West End Road in Morecambe on March 1 whilst unfit through drink.

He is also alleged to have driven a Rolls Royce 23 plate whilst disqualified on Back West End Road, Morecambe on March 1.

He is also alleged to have driven a Rolls Royce 23 plate without insurance on the same date and the same road.

Thomas Ward is due to appear at Preston Magistrates' Court today (Monday).