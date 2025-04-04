Morecambe man, 37, arrested on suspicion of drug driving
A Cumbria Police spokesman said: “We are currently running a month-long operation tackling the Fatal Four - speeding, using a mobile phone at the wheel, not wearing a seatbelt and driving under the influence of drink and/or drugs.
“Yesterday, (Thursday) shortly after 1.30pm, we stopped a car on the A591 at Natland, south of Kendal, after reports the driver had been driving dangerously.
“The driver returned a positive result following a roadside drug wipe and was arrested on suspicion of drug driving.
“The man, aged 37 and from the Morecambe area, was subsequently released under investigation to allow time for blood test results.”
If you suspect someone of drink or drug driving, contact police on https://www.cumbria.police.uk/report-it