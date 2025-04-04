Morecambe man, 37, arrested on suspicion of drug driving

By Michelle Blade
Published 4th Apr 2025, 10:52 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A man from Morecambe was arrested during a Cumbria Police operation.

A Cumbria Police spokesman said: “We are currently running a month-long operation tackling the Fatal Four - speeding, using a mobile phone at the wheel, not wearing a seatbelt and driving under the influence of drink and/or drugs.

“Yesterday, (Thursday) shortly after 1.30pm, we stopped a car on the A591 at Natland, south of Kendal, after reports the driver had been driving dangerously.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The driver returned a positive result following a roadside drug wipe and was arrested on suspicion of drug driving.

A Morecambe man was arrested on suspicion of drug driving by Cumbria police.A Morecambe man was arrested on suspicion of drug driving by Cumbria police.
A Morecambe man was arrested on suspicion of drug driving by Cumbria police.

“The man, aged 37 and from the Morecambe area, was subsequently released under investigation to allow time for blood test results.”

If you suspect someone of drink or drug driving, contact police on https://www.cumbria.police.uk/report-it

News you can trust since 1837
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice