Preston Magistrates Court. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Jamie Brian Kennedy, 28, of Hawksworth Grove, Heysham appeared in court on August 28 after a warrant was issued on August 24 when he failed to appear at court.

He was charged with assaulting a man and breaking his glasses and also assaulting an A & E doctor at the Royal Lancaster Infirmary.

Magistrates sentenced him to a 12 month community order with rehabilitation requirement for the assaults and criminal damage.