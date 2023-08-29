Morecambe man, 28, given community order for assault of A & E doctor
A man who assaulted an A & E doctor at Lancaster and broke another man’s glasses has been given a community order.
By Michelle Blade
Published 29th Aug 2023, 13:15 BST- 1 min read
Jamie Brian Kennedy, 28, of Hawksworth Grove, Heysham appeared in court on August 28 after a warrant was issued on August 24 when he failed to appear at court.
He was charged with assaulting a man and breaking his glasses and also assaulting an A & E doctor at the Royal Lancaster Infirmary.
Magistrates sentenced him to a 12 month community order with rehabilitation requirement for the assaults and criminal damage.
He was ordered to pay compensation of £150 and fined £40.