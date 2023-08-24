News you can trust since 1837
BREAKING
US shop owner shot dead in California for displaying Pride flag
Yevgeny Prigozhin was ‘on passenger list’ as 10 killed in jet crash
Dallas creator David Jacobs dies aged 84 following Alzheimer’s battle
The richest Lancashire businesspeople unveiled in North West Rich List
Sainsbury’s recall breakfast item over contamination fears
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show

Morecambe man, 28, accused of assaulting A & E doctor and breaking another man’s glasses

A Morecambe man is due in court accused of assaulting two people and criminal damage.
By Michelle Blade
Published 24th Aug 2023, 15:11 BST- 1 min read
Updated 24th Aug 2023, 15:25 BST
Preston Magistrates Court. Photo: Kelvin Lister-StuttardPreston Magistrates Court. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
Preston Magistrates Court. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Jamie Brian Kennedy, 28, of Hawksworth Grove, Morecambe is charged with assaulting a man on December 13, 2022 in Lancaster and breaking a pair of glasses belonging to the man on the same date.

He is also charged with assaulting a doctor in A & E in Lancaster on December 13, 2022.

He is due to appear for the first time before magistrates at Preston today.