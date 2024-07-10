Morecambe man, 24, arrested and charged with stealing £5k worth of alcohol
A man from Morecambe has been arrested and charged with 12 shoplifting offences.
Garstang Police provided an update on the case after pictures were posted looking to identify two men who had entered retail premises in Garstang and further afield, stealing in excess of £5k worth of alcohol.
Twelve incidents had been reported and after some time looking into them police said one of the men has been identified.
A man, 24, from Morecambe was arrested and charged with all 12 incidents of shoplifting.
The other man has still not been caught and his identity is still unknown.