Morecambe lifeboat rescues injured kite surfer in Morecambe Bay
Morecambe RNLI were tasked on Sunday, June 2 by the Coastguard to assist with an injured kite surfer.
Launch authority Martyn Browitt authorised the launch of both the inshore lifeboat at 4.25pm and the hovercraft launched at 4.31pm.
The crew of the lifeboat located the casualty and kept them safe until the arrival of the hovercraft.
The casualty was then transferred over upon the hovercraft’s arrival at scene.
The crew then made to the slipway near The Battery and transferred the kite surfer to an awaiting ambulance.
Launch authority Martyn Browitt said: “This was a successful launch and recovery of a casualty by the crew of both crafts working together.
"The result enabled quicker treatment of the casualty enabling them to make a good recovery.”
If you see anyone in difficulty out in Morecambe Bay call the coastguard on 999.