Morecambe lifeboat rescues injured kite surfer in Morecambe Bay

By Michelle Blade
Published 4th Jun 2024, 10:30 BST
Morecambe lifeboat rescued an injured kite surfer in the bay.Morecambe lifeboat rescued an injured kite surfer in the bay.
Morecambe lifeboat rescued an injured kite surfer in the bay.
Morecambe lifeboat crews were called to rescue an injured kite surfer in the bay.

Morecambe RNLI were tasked on Sunday, June 2 by the Coastguard to assist with an injured kite surfer.

Launch authority Martyn Browitt authorised the launch of both the inshore lifeboat at 4.25pm and the hovercraft launched at 4.31pm.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The crew of the lifeboat located the casualty and kept them safe until the arrival of the hovercraft.

The casualty was then transferred over upon the hovercraft’s arrival at scene.

The crew then made to the slipway near The Battery and transferred the kite surfer to an awaiting ambulance.

Launch authority Martyn Browitt said: “This was a successful launch and recovery of a casualty by the crew of both crafts working together.

"The result enabled quicker treatment of the casualty enabling them to make a good recovery.”

If you see anyone in difficulty out in Morecambe Bay call the coastguard on 999.

Related topics:Morecambe BayMorecambe