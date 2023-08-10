Morecambe lifeboat races to rescue eight people trapped on sandbank in bay
Morecambe lifeboat was called out to reports of eight people on a sandbank near the Stone Jetty in Morecambe.
By Michelle Blade
Published 10th Aug 2023, 09:44 BST- 1 min read
It was the second call of the day on Tuesday, August 8 at 2.50pm to rescue people.
The inshore rescue lifeboat launched with three volunteers on board and headed towards the area.
After a thorough search of the area, no people were found.
The lifeboat and crew returned to station to prepare for the next emergency call out.
A spokesman for Morecambe lifeboat said: “We would like to remind everyone to check the tide times prior to venturing in the bay.
"Always have means of communication and if you suspect you are in danger call 999 and ask for the Coastguard.”