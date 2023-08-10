News you can trust since 1837
BREAKING
DJ Casper - creator of 2000s dance classic Cha Cha Slide - dead at 58
Wilko stops online orders and appoints administrators
Taylor Swift 1989 (TV): Release date confirmed during Eras Tour show
Comedian Hardeep Singh Kohli arrested over sexual offences
British Museum stabbing: Man injured and another arrested
Simon Jordan reveals prostate cancer diagnosis in powerful message

Morecambe lifeboat races to rescue eight people trapped on sandbank in bay

Morecambe lifeboat was called out to reports of eight people on a sandbank near the Stone Jetty in Morecambe.
By Michelle Blade
Published 10th Aug 2023, 09:44 BST- 1 min read

It was the second call of the day on Tuesday, August 8 at 2.50pm to rescue people.

The inshore rescue lifeboat launched with three volunteers on board and headed towards the area.

After a thorough search of the area, no people were found.

Check the local tide timetables or ask for local advice, say RNLI Morecambe.Check the local tide timetables or ask for local advice, say RNLI Morecambe.
Check the local tide timetables or ask for local advice, say RNLI Morecambe.
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The lifeboat and crew returned to station to prepare for the next emergency call out.

A spokesman for Morecambe lifeboat said: “We would like to remind everyone to check the tide times prior to venturing in the bay.

"Always have means of communication and if you suspect you are in danger call 999 and ask for the Coastguard.”

Related topics:Morecambe