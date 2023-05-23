News you can trust since 1837
Morecambe lifeboat race to rescue people trapped on sandbank in the bay whilst tide came in

Morecambe lifeboat was called out to rescue people trapped on a sandbank whilst the tide came in.
By Michelle Blade
Published 23rd May 2023, 09:53 BST- 1 min read
Updated 23rd May 2023, 09:59 BST

Morecambe RNLI were called out to assist the Coastguard with the rescue on Saturday (May 20) at 11:55am.

The report was that people were being cut off by the tide on a sandbank near to Fishermen’s Cottages off Shore Road.

Morecambe RNLI’s hovercraft immediately headed towards the last sighting of the trapped people.

Morecambe RNLI hovercraft was launched to a rescue in the bay. Picture from Morecambe RNLI.Morecambe RNLI hovercraft was launched to a rescue in the bay. Picture from Morecambe RNLI.
Upon arrival the trapped people were being assisted back to shore by Arnside Coastguard.

The hovercraft assisted with support and conducted a full sweep of the other sandbanks ensuring no other persons were trapped.

Chris Walton Morecambe’s Deputy Launch Authority said “If anyone ventures out onto the bay then be aware of the dangers of fast incoming tides being which will sweep around you. Stay out of channels as these fill quickly with water. Ensure if you do go out on the bay someone is aware who is on the shore.”

