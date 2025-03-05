Morecambe lifeboat launched to rescue two people in difficulty on River Lune
Today, (Wednesday) at 2.11pm Morecambe RNLI volunteers were called to reports of two people in potential difficulties on Halton Weir.
The inshore rescue lifeboat and the volunteer crew travelled by road to Halton, they launched the lifeboat at 2.38pm and quickly headed to the scene.
Alongside Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service and Lancashire Constabulary, Morecambe lifeboat volunteers assisted in rescuing the casualties from the weir and transferring them to the awaiting North West Ambulance Service.
A Morecambe RNLI spokesman said: “We would like to remind every one of the dangers of Morecambe Bay and the River Lune.
"If you suspect anyone to be in danger, please dial 999 and ask for the coastguard.”