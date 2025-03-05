Morecambe lifeboat launched to rescue two people in difficulty on River Lune

Two people had to be rescued after getting into difficulties on the River Lune.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Today, (Wednesday) at 2.11pm Morecambe RNLI volunteers were called to reports of two people in potential difficulties on Halton Weir.

The inshore rescue lifeboat and the volunteer crew travelled by road to Halton, they launched the lifeboat at 2.38pm and quickly headed to the scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alongside Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service and Lancashire Constabulary, Morecambe lifeboat volunteers assisted in rescuing the casualties from the weir and transferring them to the awaiting North West Ambulance Service.

Morecambe lifeboat was launched into the River Lune after two people got into difficulty at Halton Weir.

A Morecambe RNLI spokesman said: “We would like to remind every one of the dangers of Morecambe Bay and the River Lune.

"If you suspect anyone to be in danger, please dial 999 and ask for the coastguard.”