Morecambe lifeboat launched to rescue two people in difficulty on River Lune

By Michelle Blade
Published 5th Mar 2025, 16:39 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Two people had to be rescued after getting into difficulties on the River Lune.

Today, (Wednesday) at 2.11pm Morecambe RNLI volunteers were called to reports of two people in potential difficulties on Halton Weir.

The inshore rescue lifeboat and the volunteer crew travelled by road to Halton, they launched the lifeboat at 2.38pm and quickly headed to the scene.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Alongside Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service and Lancashire Constabulary, Morecambe lifeboat volunteers assisted in rescuing the casualties from the weir and transferring them to the awaiting North West Ambulance Service.

Morecambe lifeboat was launched into the River Lune after two people got into difficulty at Halton Weir.Morecambe lifeboat was launched into the River Lune after two people got into difficulty at Halton Weir.
Morecambe lifeboat was launched into the River Lune after two people got into difficulty at Halton Weir.

A Morecambe RNLI spokesman said: “We would like to remind every one of the dangers of Morecambe Bay and the River Lune.

"If you suspect anyone to be in danger, please dial 999 and ask for the coastguard.”

Related topics:River LuneMorecambeMorecambe Bay
News you can trust since 1837
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice