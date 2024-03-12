Morecambe Lifeboat issue fast tide warning only weeks after over 40 people rescued
and live on Freeview channel 276
The warning comes only weeks after more than 40 people had to be rescued over a couple of days after being caught out by the spring tide in Morecambe Bay.
Morecambe Lifeboat said on Facebook: “Please be aware that there are a number of fast incoming 10metre plus tides over the coming days.
“We ask all those who venture out in the bay to ensure they are aware of the tide times and ensure you are clear when the tide turns and safely back ashore.”
In the middle of February, over 40 people had to be led to safety over the course of a weekend after they were caught out by the spring tides in Morecambe Bay.
Bay Search and Rescue also helped many stricken vehicles to safety over the course of that weekend.
View the tide table and tide times at https://www.facebook.com/morecambernli