Morecambe Lifeboat issue fast tide warning only weeks after over 40 people rescued

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The warning comes only weeks after more than 40 people had to be rescued over a couple of days after being caught out by the spring tide in Morecambe Bay.

Morecambe Lifeboat said on Facebook: “Please be aware that there are a number of fast incoming 10metre plus tides over the coming days.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We ask all those who venture out in the bay to ensure they are aware of the tide times and ensure you are clear when the tide turns and safely back ashore.”

Morecambe lifeboat are warning about fast and high tides in the bay this week.

In the middle of February, over 40 people had to be led to safety over the course of a weekend after they were caught out by the spring tides in Morecambe Bay.

Bay Search and Rescue also helped many stricken vehicles to safety over the course of that weekend.