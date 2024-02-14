News you can trust since 1837
Morecambe lifeboat help rescue two more people cut off by another spring tide in the bay

Two people cut off by another big spring tide in Morecambe Bay had to be rescued by emergency services including the Morecambe lifeboat.
By Michelle Blade
Published 14th Feb 2024, 09:41 GMT
Bay Search and Rescue were called out yesterday (Tuesday) at 1.28pm to reports of people waist deep cut off by another spring tide near Humphrey Head, Grange-over-Sands.

On arrival two BSAR crew members made their way out to the two people who were by this time completely surrounded by the incoming tide, near waist deep.

As the two BSAR crew reached the unfortunate pair who were on holiday, colleagues from the Morecambe RNLI Boat Station arrived having made superb time across the Bay.

Two people had to be rescued by Bay Search and Rescue and Morecambe lifeboat and the coastguard after being cut off by another big spring tide in the bay.

The two wet and very cold casualties were loaded into the boat and walked through shallower waters to the waiting ambulance.

More than 40 people rescued in Morecambe Bay over three days after being caught out by spring tide

Bay Search and Rescue have walked at least forty people to safety over the course of the weekend and Monday.

