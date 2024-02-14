Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Bay Search and Rescue were called out yesterday (Tuesday) at 1.28pm to reports of people waist deep cut off by another spring tide near Humphrey Head, Grange-over-Sands.

On arrival two BSAR crew members made their way out to the two people who were by this time completely surrounded by the incoming tide, near waist deep.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As the two BSAR crew reached the unfortunate pair who were on holiday, colleagues from the Morecambe RNLI Boat Station arrived having made superb time across the Bay.

Two people had to be rescued by Bay Search and Rescue and Morecambe lifeboat and the coastguard after being cut off by another big spring tide in the bay.

The two wet and very cold casualties were loaded into the boat and walked through shallower waters to the waiting ambulance.