Morecambe lifeboat crews rescue swimmer being swept out to sea in nick of time
On Sunday evening, Morecambe lifeboat volunteers were called following reports of a vehicle submerged in water, with people reported to be trapped near Sunderland Point.
As they responded, the crews were diverted by the coastguard to another emergency back in Morecambe, but the volunteer hovercraft crew continued to the scene, where they were met by Lancashire Fire and Rescue teams.
Following the launch of the hovercraft “Hurly Flyer,” the fire service located the casualties safe and well.
Meanwhile, Morecambe lifeboat had arrived on scene to find a swimmer overdue after an extensive search.
They located the individual 45 minutes later in the water near the end of the stone jetty, being swept dangerously out to sea.
Coastguard Rescue 936 was just arriving on the scene when lifeboat crews found the casualty; however, Rescue 936 landed at the hovercraft station to provide critical paramedic assistance.