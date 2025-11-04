Morecambe lifeboat crews rescue swimmer being swept out to sea in nick of time

Morecambe lifeboat volunteer rescue teams were called into action following reports of a vehicle submerged in water, with persons reported to be trapped near Sunderland Point. Photo: Morecambe Lifeboat.

Morecambe lifeboat crews were called out twice on Sunday to rescue people in difficulties in the water.

On Sunday evening, Morecambe lifeboat volunteers were called following reports of a vehicle submerged in water, with people reported to be trapped near Sunderland Point.

As they responded, the crews were diverted by the coastguard to another emergency back in Morecambe, but the volunteer hovercraft crew continued to the scene, where they were met by Lancashire Fire and Rescue teams.

Following the launch of the hovercraft “Hurly Flyer,” the fire service located the casualties safe and well.

Coastguard Rescue 936 landed at the hovercraft station to provide critical paramedic assistance. Photo: Morecambe Lifeboat.

Meanwhile, Morecambe lifeboat had arrived on scene to find a swimmer overdue after an extensive search.

They located the individual 45 minutes later in the water near the end of the stone jetty, being swept dangerously out to sea.

Coastguard Rescue 936 was just arriving on the scene when lifeboat crews found the casualty; however, Rescue 936 landed at the hovercraft station to provide critical paramedic assistance.

Currently, Rescue 936 is awaiting mechanical parts to ensure it is fully operational again.

A lifeboat spokesman said: “It was a remarkable evening of swift response and teamwork, showcasing the dedication and bravery of our rescue crews.

“A huge thank you to our partner agencies.”