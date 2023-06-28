News you can trust since 1837
Morecambe lifeboat crews called out to person in difficulty in sea

Morecambe Lifeboat was called out after a report of a person in difficulty in Morecambe Bay.
By Michelle Blade
Published 28th Jun 2023, 16:01 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th Jun 2023, 16:11 BST

Morecambe Lifeboat crews were deployed early this morning (Wednesday) at the request of HM Coastguard.

A Morecambe RNLI spokesman said: "Morecambe RNLI launched in the early hours of June 28, at the request of HM Coastguard.

"The volunteer crew undertook a search of the shoreline and were eventually stood down."

Morecambe lifeboat crews were called out to an emergency early this morning (Wednesday June 28). Picture by Josh Brandwood.Morecambe lifeboat crews were called out to an emergency early this morning (Wednesday June 28). Picture by Josh Brandwood.
Morecambe lifeboat crews were called out to an emergency early this morning (Wednesday June 28). Picture by Josh Brandwood.
HM Coastguard said: “Morecambe and Knott End coastguard rescue teams responded to a false alarm made with good intent of a person in difficulty in the Ring Sands area of Morecambe Bay this morning (Wednesday June 28).

“The report was made at about 4.30am and the response included the RNLI's hovercraft and inshore lifeboat from Morecambe, and Lancashire Constabulary.

“The operation was stood down after nothing was found from a thorough search of the area.”

