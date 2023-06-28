Morecambe Lifeboat crews were deployed early this morning (Wednesday) at the request of HM Coastguard.

"The volunteer crew undertook a search of the shoreline and were eventually stood down."

Morecambe lifeboat crews were called out to an emergency early this morning (Wednesday June 28). Picture by Josh Brandwood.

HM Coastguard said: “Morecambe and Knott End coastguard rescue teams responded to a false alarm made with good intent of a person in difficulty in the Ring Sands area of Morecambe Bay this morning (Wednesday June 28).

“The report was made at about 4.30am and the response included the RNLI's hovercraft and inshore lifeboat from Morecambe, and Lancashire Constabulary.