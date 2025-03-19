Morecambe lifeboat called to rescue people cut off by tide in Morecambe Bay

Morecambe RNLI crews were called to reports of people cut off by the tide in the Arnside, Kents Bank area.

This was on Saturday, March 15 at 11.06am.

Both the inshore rescue lifeboat and inshore rescue hovercraft launched and headed to the area.

The volunteers conducted a shoreline search of the area and no people were found to be in difficulty.

How to stay safe:

*Be wary of all edges around the sea and waterside. Slips and falls happen in all locations; it is not just high cliff edges that are a risk.

*Always let someone know where you are going and when you expect to be back.

*Take care when walking in dark and slippery conditions.

*Always take a means of calling for help.

*Always check the weather and tides. Getting cut off by the tide is a common cause of lifeboat launches.

If you see someone in difficulty in the bay call the coastguard on 999.