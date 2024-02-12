Morecambe lifeboat called out twice in one day to rescue people cut off by tide
On Sunday February 11 2024 at 11.07am, Morecambe RNLI volunteers received reports of one person and a dog on rocks near to Sandylands promenade.
Morecambe Inshore Rescue lifeboat (ILB) launched with four volunteer crew members on board.
They raced to the scene and located one person and a dog, they assisted them to the safety of the shore and to the local HM Coastguard teams.
An hour after the first call to service at 12.09pm, a second call came in to reports of two people cut off by the incoming tide near Crag Bank.
The Inshore Rescue Hovercraft (IRH) also launched with three crew members on board.
The volunteer crew members from the lifeboat and hovercraft made their way to the scene.
The two people cut off by the tide were assisted to the shore where the local HM Coastguard team were awaiting their return.
Helen Harvey, volunteer water safety officer and volunteer crew member for Morecambe RNLI said: “Morecambe bay is known for its fast flowing sea on spring tides travelling into gulleys and around sand banks making it very easy to become cut off from the shore.
"We advise you follow the RNLI safety precautions before heading out into Morecambe Bay.
"Please, check the tide times before walking out on the sands, always let someone know where you are going and when you expect to be back and always take a means of calling for help if needed.”