Morecambe lifeboat called out to rowing boat in difficulty in the bay just as fundraisers arrive to present cheque
On Wednesday May 1, W.M. Bro. Mike Cooke in company with V.W.Bro. Geoff Bury APGM arrived to present a cheque to the volunteer crew members at the RNLI Lifeboat Station.
The volunteers were busy getting the lifeboat ready for the next call to service.
The call to service was to a rowing boat thought to be in difficulty near to Bare.
The volunteer crew members launched the lifeboat and headed to the area.
The rowing boat was identified and the crew members gave safety advice to the persons inside the boat. The ILB then returned to station.
Then the very kind donation of £400 was presented to Paul Turner, lifeboat operational manager, who thanked them and explained that it would be used in buying equipment which will
help to save lives in Morecambe Bay.