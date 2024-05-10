Morecambe lifeboat called out to rowing boat in difficulty in the bay just as fundraisers arrive to present cheque

W.M. Bro. Mike Cooke in company with V.W.Bro. Geoff Bury APGM present a cheque to the volunteer crew members at the Morecambe RNLI Lifeboat Station.

Morecambe lifeboat was called out to a rowing boat in difficulty near to Bare just as fundraisers had arrived to present a cheque to the crew.

On Wednesday May 1, W.M. Bro. Mike Cooke in company with V.W.Bro. Geoff Bury APGM arrived to present a cheque to the volunteer crew members at the RNLI Lifeboat Station.

The volunteers were busy getting the lifeboat ready for the next call to service.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The call to service was to a rowing boat thought to be in difficulty near to Bare.

The volunteer crew members launched the lifeboat and headed to the area.

The rowing boat was identified and the crew members gave safety advice to the persons inside the boat. The ILB then returned to station.

Then the very kind donation of £400 was presented to Paul Turner, lifeboat operational manager, who thanked them and explained that it would be used in buying equipment which will