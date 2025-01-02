Morecambe lifeboat called out to rescue person in water at Heysham

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Morecambe lifeboat crews were called to reports of a person in the water at Heysham.

The callout was the first of 2025 at 7.09pm on January 1.

The crew members were ready for service when they were stood down as it was confirmed the person was safe and well.

A lifeboat spokesman said: “This was a call with good intent and we are very glad the person was found to be safe.

"If someone is in trouble within Morecambe Bay please dial 999 and ask for the coastguard.”