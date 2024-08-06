Morecambe lifeboat called out to people cut off by tide and body board being washed up

By Michelle Blade
Published 6th Aug 2024, 10:12 BST
Updated 6th Aug 2024, 10:13 BST

Morecambe lifeboat was called out to people cut off by the tide during their 200th anniversary of RNLI celebrations.

Morecambe lifeboat had a couple of call-outs over the last few days, they said.

The first one was during their 200th Anniversary for the RNLI celebration on Saturday August 3.

At 11.25am they had a report of persons cut off by the tide just off the Midland Beach.

Morecambe lifeboat was called out to two rescues in a day.

A swift response by the inshore lifeboat crew ensured they escorted them safely to shore where they were left in the company of Coastguard.

At 12.24pm the same day whilst the inshore lifeboat was on exercise, reports of a body board were received being washed up on the south side of the stone jetty.

The lifeboat crew diverted from exercise to investigate.

Upon arrival there were no persons in danger and no interventions were necessary.

If you see anyone in difficulty in the bay dial 999 and ask for the coastguard.

