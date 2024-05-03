Morecambe lifeboat called out to inflatable rowing boat in difficulty in the bay

Morecambe lifeboat was called out after reports of an inflatable rowing boat in difficulty in the bay.
By Michelle Blade
Published 3rd May 2024, 09:49 BST
Morecambe lifeboat was called out to an inflatable rowing boat in difficulty in the bay.Morecambe lifeboat was called out to an inflatable rowing boat in difficulty in the bay.
Morecambe lifeboat was called out to an inflatable rowing boat in difficulty in the bay.

The call was received by His Majesty’s Coastguard at 3.09pm on Wednesday, May 1 and the report was an inflatable rowing boat in difficulty off Bare near the model boat pool.

The Inshore Lifeboat was launched and the crew went to the last reported sighting.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The hovercraft was requested to assist and was being prepared in readiness to launch.

The lifeboat crew located the rowing boat and spoke with those on board.

Advice was given and it was ascertained that everyone was safe.

Launch authority Mark Lister said “This job passed without incident on this occasion.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"We urge anyone taking rowing boats out on the bay to always stay close to the shoreline and ensure you have a means of communication as in a fully charged phone.

"With holiday season about to take off we stand ready and resilient to serve as and when required.”

Related topics:Morecambe