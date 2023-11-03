News you can trust since 1837
Morecambe lifeboat called out after reports of 'swimmer in trouble' in the bay

Morecambe lifeboat crews were called out to a swimmer in trouble in the sea near the Clock Tower in Morecambe.
By Michelle Blade
Published 3rd Nov 2023, 12:12 GMT
RNLI Morecambe's inshore lifeboat was called out to reports of a 'swimmer in trouble' in the bay.

Morecambe RNLI volunteers were called out at 2.11pm on Thursday, November 2 to reports of a swimmer in trouble near the clock tower in Morecambe.

The crew conducted a full search of the area and nothing was found.

The inshore rescue lifeboat returned to station ready for the next call out.

A spokesman for Morecambe RNLI said: “If you found yourself struggling in the water unexpectedly, your instinct would tell you to swim hard.

“But cold water shock could make you gasp uncontrollably.

“Then you could breathe in water and drown. Instead, you should Float to Live.

“Five steps to know how to float:

1 Tilt your head back with ears submerged

2 Relax and try to breathe normally

3 Move your hands to help you stay afloat

4 It's OK if your legs sink we all float differently

5 Spread your arms and legs to improve stability

“If you see someone in trouble in the bay, dial 999 and ask for the coastguard.”