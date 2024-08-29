Morecambe lifeboat assist in rescue of stroke victim and man stuck between rocks on Morecambe beach
On August 23 at 3.29pm lifeboat crews were called to help North West Ambulance Service who were struggling to get to a patient on the causeway suspected of a stroke.
Morecambe’s inshore lifeboat was launched and immediately went to the area.
Once at they scene they assisted the Helimed crew which arrived in the safe recovery of the patient who was transported to hospital.
On August 27 at 5.01pm they received another call out.
A man had become stuck on the rocks near the inshore lifeboat station.
Coastguard requested a stable platform to assist in the rescue. The hovercraft was launched which could provide the request.
Upon arrival the hover crew safely recovered the casualty on board and went to awaiting ambulance and paramedics at shore where he was transferred into their care.