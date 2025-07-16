Morecambe Kite Festival flies into town

By Michelle Blade
Published 16th Jul 2025, 15:01 BST
Family fun at the Catch the Wind Kite Festival with street performers and entertainment along Morecambe Promenade.placeholder image
Get ready for a day of colour and fun in the sky!

Morecambe Kite Festival is being held in the town on Sunday July 20, from 11am to 4pm.

It will be on Morecambe South Beach, between the Midland Hotel and the West End, and at the bottom of the Stone Jetty.

Expect to see spectacular kite displays, kite-making workshops, sand art, face-painting, and more.

There will also be food and refreshments available, and music by Galloways Choir for the Blind.

The festival emphasizes inclusivity, with workshops designed to be accessible to all abilities, particularly for blind and partially sighted participants.

Morecambe Town Council is the lead organiser, with support from Morecambe BID.

The festival replaces the "Catch the Wind" festival, previously organized by More Music Morecambe.

