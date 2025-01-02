Morecambe kidz charity launches first ever international trek fundraiser

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Morecambe charity providing childcare and support for children and adults with disabilities, has launched its first ever overseas fundraising challenge to Iceland.

Taking place on July 1-5 2026, the Unique Kidz and Co Iceland Fire and Ice challenge aims to raise awareness and much needed funds for the charity.

The challenge covers 58km over a three-day trek through one of the planet’s most volcanic regions.

Home to one of Europe’s most incredible landscapes, the trek takes in waterfalls, lava fields, fjords, and geysers providing some of the most awe-inspiring views as you navigate and camp the Icelandic wilderness.

To launch the challenge, Unique Kidz and Co are offering a 40% reduction in the registration fee for anyone who signs up to the challenge in January 2025.

A maximum of 30 places are available on the trek, and fundraising and training support will be available throughout the next 18 months.

Jane Halpin, co-founder and trustee of Unique Kidz and Co said: “We’re so excited to be launching our first ever overseas fundraising challenge for Unique Kidz and Co. We hope that the Iceland trek will be an unforgettable trip and personal challenge for those that join us, but most importantly it’s a chance for them to make a difference to Unique Kidz, through raising awareness and funds for our charity to support the amazing young people with disabilities and their families.”

Denise Armer, co-founder and Trustee of Unique Kidz and Co, said: “If you’re looking for a new adventure or to challenge yourself for the year ahead, please get in touch to find out more about our Iceland Fire and Ice Trek! You’ll not only have an experience of a lifetime, but you’ll be helping us continue deliver our much-needed services, which are a lifeline for many local young people with disabilities and their families.”

If you want to find out more about this incredible adventure, Unique Kidz will be hosting a webinar on Friday February 21 2025 at 1pm, which can also be shared.

For more information on the Iceland charity challenge email Unique Kidz Fundraiser Chris Pilkington at [email protected] or visit https://www.charitychallenge.com/expedition/4078/Icelandic-Lava-Trek