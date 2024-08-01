Morecambe Kidz charity gets go ahead for new project to transform its current outside space and building

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Morecambe charity providing childcare and support for disabled children and adults, has had planning approved for a project that would transform its current outside space and building and the lives of those who use it.

The planning application – delivered by HPA Architects - covers a two-stage project that would see Unique Kidz centre on Woodhill Lane, Morecambe, extended and its field, adjacent to Acre Moss Lane, landscaped.

The outside space would be transformed to fit seamlessly into the environment, and would incorporate an accessible play area, cycle track, sensory gardens, growing garden, and two specialist lodges.

The Unique Kidz building would be extended, and its internal layout reformed, to allow increased capacity and new spaces, such as sensory rooms, therapy suites and an accessible kitchen.

Denise Armer and Jane Halpin, co-founders and trustees of Unique Kidz charity outside the building that will be transformed.

The charity, which has just celebrated its 15th anniversary, currently has 187 disabled young people on its register, with numbers continuing to increase and its services at capacity.

Unique Kidz has outgrown its building and land, but this new project has the potential to allow them to take on more disabled young people, expand their services, and provide more accessible spaces, meaningful activities, and opportunities.

Jane Halpin, co-founder and trustee of Unique Kidz said: “Following years of hard work and determination by us and our partners at HPA Architects and Landscape Architect Laurel Truscott, we are over the moon that we have finally been given planning permission for this project.

"We are so excited about the potential of this project, and how genuinely lifechanging it could be for the disabled young people and families that currently use our centre and for those that currently cannot access our services to lack of space.”

A sketch overview of the Unique Kidz site in Morecambe.

Denise Armer, co-founder and trustee of Unique Kidz added: “Now the hard work begins all over again. We are determined to bring this project to life for all the disabled young people and families that need our support.

"So now we will be seeking strategic funding partners to support us in the delivery of this project and as always, we’ll be reaching out to businesses, individuals, and communities for their support too, so we can hopefully move forward with our exciting development.”