Morecambe hotelier whose son died after falling ill on Jet2 flight launches fundraiser to bring him home

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A dad from Morecambe whose son passed away on his way home from holiday has set up a fundraiser to ‘help bring him home.’

Mal Neill who runs the Berkeley Hotel in Morecambe is raising funds along with his son Chris’s mum Lesley to bring their son's body back to the UK and organise a funeral for him.

Writing on the GoFundMe page, Malcolm Neill said: 'My son Chris passed away on his way home from holiday in Bulgaria with his children. The plane diverted to Germany where Chris now lays.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"We believe Chris thought he had insurance through his bank account but it transpires he had let the renewal expire.

Chris Neill died on a Jet2 flight from Bulgaria to Liverpool on September 16. Picture from GoFundme.

“It is going to cost approximately £12-£15,000 to get him home which his parents just don't have.

“Please help bring Chris home for his parents and kids sake. Thank you from all the family and friends of Chris. Please donate today.

“Anything more than is actually needed for his repatriation will be put in trusts for his two sons.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mal Neill paid tribute to his son saying: “He was a staunch Everton fan and brought his children up as Everton fans. He lived life to the full and he was bubbly.

"He was 6ft 4in and went to the gym every day, he was massive. He lived for his children and when I was going through photos for the GoFundMe there are so many of him and his sons.

"He was full of fun, bubbly, he would do anything for anybody. I know people say that when someone dies but he would have. He was really liked by everyone."

Father-of-two Chris Neill was travelling back from Bourgas with sons Reece, 19, and eight-year-old Archie when he felt unwell on the Jet2 flight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The plane made an emergency landing in Cologne, Germany, where he was led off the plane to the awaiting emergency service.

But as the 40-year-old walked down the steps from the plane to the runway, he collapsed and later died from a suspected heart attack.

A spokesperson for Jet2 said flight LS3214 from Burgas to Liverpool John Lennon Airport diverted to Cologne on 16 September, due to a customer requiring medical assistance.

"Regrettably, we can confirm that the customer sadly passed away.

"We would like to extend our heartfelt condolences to the customer's family and friends at this very difficult time," the spokesperson said.

The GoFundme page has so far raised over £21,000.

To donate visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/4nd5c-help-bring-christopher-home