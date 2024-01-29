Morecambe hotel guest receives bravery award for saving woman from drowning in sea

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Steven Dennett was enjoying a 40th birthday celebration breakfast at The Midland hotel in Morecambe when the incident unfolded at 10am on Saturday, January 7, 2023.

Steven noticed a woman lying on the beach and quickly alongside hotel manager Andy Lymm ran to the incident before them.

At the same time a man walking his dog saw a person lying or falling on the beach and called an ambulance before making his way onto the sand.

As the group neared the woman, they very quickly realised the imminent danger she was in, with water lapping against her face.

Between the group, they managed to get the woman to her feet and started walking and carrying her out of danger, walking through water that was rapidly cutting off their route back.

They were joined by two police officers and were left with no alternative other than to negotiate water several feet deep to get the woman to the safety of a waiting ambulance.

It took them 25 minutes to bring the woman to safety.

In that time, the beach they had walked across to get to her had become fully submerged.

The lady was taken to hospital and made a positive recovery.

The actions of these four people meant that the woman could be treated and back home with her family that day.

The brave efforts of those involved were honoured by Lancashire police each receiving a silver Police public Bravery Award.

Steven Dennett was officially presented with his award at The Midland hotel in Morecambe by Sergeant David Forshaw of Lancashire Police exactly one year to the day of the incident.

Lancashire Constabulary’s Chief Constable Chris Rowley said: “The actions of those four members of the public undoubtedly saved that woman’s life on that cold, January morning.