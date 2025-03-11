Morecambe hospital X-ray department closing temporarily and patients will have to go to Lancaster

The X-ray department at Morecambe’s Queen Victoria Centre will be closed on Wednesday, March 12 from 12.30pm, said Bay Medical Group.

Bay Medical Group posted on their Facebook page: “BMG patients, University Hospitals of Morecambe Bay NHS Foundation Trust have advised us that the X-ray department at Queen Victoria Centre Morecambe will be closed on Wednesday March 12 2025 from 12.30pm, normal service will resume Thursday March 13 2025.

“Anyone needing an X-ray on these days, will be directed to the main site at Lancaster.

“Apologies for any convenience this will cause.”