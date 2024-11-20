Morecambe home care service wins big accolade at national awards
Moral Care Services in Overton won the 'Homecare Employer Award' covering the North West and Ireland.
The Great British Care Awards honour individuals who have gone the extra mile to help improve the lives of residents within their care.
Judges concluded that Rebecca Williamson, managing director of Moral Care Services, and a multi-nominated social care entrepreneur and business owner, is recognised by the GBCA.
They said that guided by her mantra to “do things right,” Rebecca infuses her values into every aspect of Moral Care, the organisation she leads.
Judges said: “Her commitment to excellence shines through in the exceptional service her dedicated and enthusiastic team delivers every day.
“Rebecca is reshaping the future of social care leadership, setting a new standard for quality and integrity in the field.”
Rebecca was delighted to win at the regional final, saying: “We were nominated for the Great British Care Awards which as a small family-run company was a massive achievement in itself.
"We got shortlisted to attend the regional Finalists and won the 'Homecare Employer Award' covering the North West and Ireland.”
Rebecca said: "Moral Care's goal is to support people to live independently at home and receive quality care by extensively trained, qualified and friendly carers, who work closely with other professionals involved with their care.
"MoralCare is bringing quality back to homecare, starting with care and morals.
“I have built MoralCare independently - brick by brick, foundation by foundation, policy by policy, carer by carer.
“Everyone who is cared for by MoralCare can expect support, dedication and improved standards.”
