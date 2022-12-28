Morecambe Home Bargains closed for refit and car park resurfacing
Home Bargains on Westgate in Morecambe is closed for a refit and resurfacing on the car park, we understand.
On Facebook someone had put ‘Why is Home Bargains closed?”
An employee commented on the Facebook post saying: “Car park is being redone and we are having a refit, signage been up for over a week telling people.”
Someone else said there was a sign on the door saying it was closed for refurbishment.
We understand the store will be reopening on January 2 or 3.
T J Morris Ltd have been contacted for a comment.