Morecambe Home Bargains closed for refit and car park resurfacing

Home Bargains on Westgate in Morecambe is closed for a refit and resurfacing on the car park, we understand.

By Michelle Blade
4 minutes ago - 1 min read

On Facebook someone had put ‘Why is Home Bargains closed?”

An employee commented on the Facebook post saying: “Car park is being redone and we are having a refit, signage been up for over a week telling people.”

Someone else said there was a sign on the door saying it was closed for refurbishment.

We understand the store will be reopening on January 2 or 3.

T J Morris Ltd have been contacted for a comment.