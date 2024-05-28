Morecambe holiday park celebrates winning prestigious Tripadvisor award for first time

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two Parkdean Resorts holiday parks in Lancashire – Regent Bay in Morecambe and Todber Valley near Gisburn, are celebrating winning prestigious awards after both earned TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice Awards 2024.

The TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice Awards recognise businesses that earn consistently great reviews, and honour select accommodations, attractions and restaurants in the top 10% of listings which consistently demonstrate a commitment to hospitality excellence.

Parkdean Resorts is the UK’s leading holiday park operator, and 2024 marks the company’s best ever performance in the awards, with a total of 23 of its holiday parks receiving awards from the world’s largest travel guidance platform.

This is the fourth consecutive year that Todber Valley, near Gisburn, has won the award, while Regent Bay in Morecambe celebrates its first award.

Regent Bay holiday park in Morecambe has won a prestigious award.

Barrie Robinson, operations director at Parkdean Resorts, said: “Winning the TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice Award means everything to our teams, who do so much to help our guests make lasting memories with their families.

"Guest feedback is hugely important to us, so it’s great to be able to celebrate the outstanding reviews we have received from the people who visit our parks.”

Parkdean Resorts employs more than 8,000 people across the UK, and last year welcomed more than 3 million holidaymakers to its 66 parks in some of the UK’s finest beauty spots.

Parkdean Resorts’ commitment to creating amazing experiences for its holidaymakers has earned the company at least one British Travel Award every year since 2010, most recently winning three Gold Awards at the British Travel Awards - Best Company for UK Family Holidays, Best Company for UK Parks and Lodges Holidays, and Best Company for UK Short Breaks – the second straight year it had picked up all three awards.

The company also recorded excellent 2023 end-of-year feedback scores of 4.2/5 on Google, 4.5/5 on Facebook and 4.1/5 on TripAdvisor, while 85% of people who visited Parkdean

Resorts would recommend the company.

