Morecambe HGV driver due in court charged with being over drink-drive limit in charge of motor vehicle

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Cumbria Police have continued to target the Fatal Four over the weekend, as part of Operation Spotlight.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A 60-year-old HGV driver from the Morecambe area was charged with being over the drink-drive limit whilst in charge of a motor vehicle after he was reported to police as at the wheel with the engine running whilst unfit in a lay-by off the A66 at Penrith in the early hours of Saturday morning (April 5).

Graeme Ralph, 60, of Tranmere Avenue, Heysham is due to appear at Carlisle Magistrates’ Court on April 24 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers concerned about the manner of driving, stopped a driver in Burton in Kendal at around 12.30am in the early hours of Saturday (April 5). The driver of a Ford Transit van – a 27-year-old from the Kendal area - failed a roadside drug wipe for cocaine and was arrested. He was subsequently released under investigation to allow time for blood test results.

A Morecambe HGV driver is charged with being over the drink-drive limit in charge of a motor vehicle.

In the early hours of Sunday morning (April 6), officers stopped a Ford Focus in Barrow at around 12.15am. The driver – a 57-year-old man from the Barrow area - failed a roadside drugs wipe for cocaine and was arrested. After failing to provide a specimen for analysis in custody, he was charged. He is due in court later this month to face a charge of failing to provide a specimen for analysis.

Police are out on the county’s roads today and every day seeking to stop dangerous drivers before they ruin lives.

More information about Operation Spotlight here https://www.news.cumbria.police.uk/news/operation-spotlight-road-safety-op-targets-the-fatal-four