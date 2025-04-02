Morecambe HGV driver arrested on suspicion of drug driving
An Operation Spotlight highlight of the day was on the A590 near Hincaster.
Police said that at around 2.25pm, they pulled over a HGV.
The driver was subjected to a drugs wipe – which returned a positive result for cannabis.
The 38-year-old from the Morecambe area was arrested on suspicion of drug driving.
He was subsequently released under investigation to allow for time for blood test results.
Driving whilst impaired through drink or drugs is an incredibly dangerous decision which could easily result in innocent people losing their lives.
If you suspect someone of drink or drug driving, contact police at https://www.cumbria.police.uk/reportit
Always call 999 in an emergency, including where a crime is in progress.