The Hair Lounge by Becky in Lancaster Road, Torrisholme, has been named as a finalist for the 2024 UK Hair and Beauty Awards.

“We are absolutely made up, and I know all our lovely clients and followers will be too!” says the salon's Facebook page.

"We will fill you guys in on our amazing awards and please ask us about them when you come in as we’re very excited to share it all with you.”

The Hair Lounge by Becky is a finalist for the 2024 UK Hair and Beauty Awards. Picture: The Hair Lounge by Becky.

The Facebook post adds: “You guys can help us with this exciting award, how? Leave us a review, follow our page, save this post or like, comment and engage with our page.

“We value you and your support even more now than ever! Thank you so much.”