Morecambe hair and beauty business is shortlisted for seven categories at prestigious UK awards

A Morecambe hair and beauty business has been shortlisted in a magnificent seven categories for sought after UK awards.

We reported last month that The Hair Lounge by Becky has been announced as a finalist for the the 2024 UK Hair and Beauty Awards.

Now we can reveal that the Torrisholme-based hair and beauty business has in fact been shortlisted in a total of seven categories.

The Hair Lounge opened its doors in 2018 when Becky Upjohn took the leap into owning her own business.

The Hair Lounge by Becky team.

“The heart of The Hair Lounge family have been together for 15 years just adding a couple of special extras along the way,” said Becky.

"We are a team of 10 and it just works, we bounce off one another and pick each other up when we need. We’ve achieved more than imaginable with all the obstacles of Covid and the cost of living etc.

"This award is to just highlight the appreciation and pride of our team, they really are the best salon team.”

Becky Upjohn of The Hair Lounge by Becky in Torrisholme, Morecambe.

The seven award categories the salon has been shortlisted for are Best Salon Team, Best Hair Extension Salon, Best New Talent, Best Nail Salon, Rising Star Award, Best Gel Nails and Best Nail Tech Of The Year.

The UK Hair and Beauty Awards support businesses of all sizes, and expose all candidates to new opportunities via social media and in the hair and beauty world, regardless of their financial or social status.