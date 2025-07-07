Morecambe GPs warning after UK’s first ever ketamine clinic for children as young as 12 opens

By Michelle Blade
Published 7th Jul 2025, 15:25 BST
The NHS has opened its first ever clinic for children as young as 12, dedicated to treating the effects of ketamine misuse, a Morecambe GP practice said.

Bay Medical Group said on Facebook: “Sad but important news...BMG patients, the #NHS has opened its first ever clinic in Liverpool for children as young as 12 years of age, dedicated to treating the effects of ketamine misuse.

"This highlights just how serious and widespread this issue has become — even among our young people.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Ketamine can have long-term mental and physical health effects, including bladder damage, memory issues, and dependency.

Ketamine tablets.placeholder image
Ketamine tablets.

"It’s not just a “party drug” — it’s a real threat to young lives.

“Please take the time to have open, honest conversations with the younger members of your family — they need your support, understanding, and guidance more than ever.

“Together, we can raise awareness, support our communities, and help protect our young people from harm.”

placeholder image
Read More
Ketamine: Mum Amber Currah from Morecambe Lancashire says £1,000-a-month habit r...

Doctors at Alder Hey Children’s Hospital in Liverpool opened the UK’s first-ever ketamine clinic for teenagers last month with the hopes of treating ketamine abuse and dependency.

Visit https://www.nhs.uk/live-well/addiction-support/advice-for-the-families-of-drug-users/

Related topics:MorecambeDoctorsLiverpoolFacebook
News you can trust since 1837
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice