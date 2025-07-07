Morecambe GPs warning after UK’s first ever ketamine clinic for children as young as 12 opens
Bay Medical Group said on Facebook: “Sad but important news...BMG patients, the #NHS has opened its first ever clinic in Liverpool for children as young as 12 years of age, dedicated to treating the effects of ketamine misuse.
"This highlights just how serious and widespread this issue has become — even among our young people.
“Ketamine can have long-term mental and physical health effects, including bladder damage, memory issues, and dependency.
"It’s not just a “party drug” — it’s a real threat to young lives.
“Please take the time to have open, honest conversations with the younger members of your family — they need your support, understanding, and guidance more than ever.
“Together, we can raise awareness, support our communities, and help protect our young people from harm.”