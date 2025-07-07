Morecambe GPs warning after UK’s first ever ketamine clinic for children as young as 12 opens

The NHS has opened its first ever clinic for children as young as 12, dedicated to treating the effects of ketamine misuse, a Morecambe GP practice said.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bay Medical Group said on Facebook: “Sad but important news...BMG patients, the #NHS has opened its first ever clinic in Liverpool for children as young as 12 years of age, dedicated to treating the effects of ketamine misuse.

"This highlights just how serious and widespread this issue has become — even among our young people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Ketamine can have long-term mental and physical health effects, including bladder damage, memory issues, and dependency.

Ketamine tablets.

"It’s not just a “party drug” — it’s a real threat to young lives.

“Please take the time to have open, honest conversations with the younger members of your family — they need your support, understanding, and guidance more than ever.

“Together, we can raise awareness, support our communities, and help protect our young people from harm.”

Doctors at Alder Hey Children’s Hospital in Liverpool opened the UK’s first-ever ketamine clinic for teenagers last month with the hopes of treating ketamine abuse and dependency.