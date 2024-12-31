Morecambe GP practice will be closed on New Year’s Day

By Michelle Blade
Published 31st Dec 2024, 12:26 GMT
Bay Medical Group will be closed on the New Years Day bank holiday, they said.

BMG said if you are unwell and they are closed and you need medical attention, that self care can not help with, then you need to ring 111.

NHS 111 is much more than a helpline, it can:

*give you self-care advice

Heysham Primary Health Centre will be closed on New Year's Day. The centre is part of the Bay Medical Group which has surgeries in Morecambe and Heysham.

*connect you to a nurse, emergency dentist or GP

*book you a face-to-face appointment

*direct you to the local service that can help you best with your concern

*send an ambulance directly, if necessary

The NHS 111 service is staffed 24 hours a day, 7 days a week by a team of fully trained advisers.

If you need self care advice or over the counter medication, the following pharmacies will be open January 1 2025:

Asda, Lancaster 10am to 4pm tel: 01524 580790

Boots, Lancaster 10.30am to 4.30pm tel: 01524 64547.

Visit https://www.nhs.uk/ for health advice.

