Morecambe GP practice issues warning about mini chocolate eggs in run up to Easter

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Bay Medical Group have issued a warning about mini chocolate eggs in the run up to Easter.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The practice which has GP surgeries in Morecambe and Heysham said on Facebook: “BMG patients, it’s that time of year again when mini chocolate eggs are lining the supermarket shelves.

“But, did you know that they are the perfect size to block a small child’s airway and choke them?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"And, their hard shell can make it difficult to dislodge with standard first aid techniques.

“That’s why they aren’t recommended for children under four.

“So, when you’re stocking up for the Easter Bunny please stay safe and choose another treat for your little one.”