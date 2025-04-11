Morecambe GP practice issues warning about mini chocolate eggs in run up to Easter
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Bay Medical Group have issued a warning about mini chocolate eggs in the run up to Easter.
The practice which has GP surgeries in Morecambe and Heysham said on Facebook: “BMG patients, it’s that time of year again when mini chocolate eggs are lining the supermarket shelves.
“But, did you know that they are the perfect size to block a small child’s airway and choke them?
"And, their hard shell can make it difficult to dislodge with standard first aid techniques.
“That’s why they aren’t recommended for children under four.
“So, when you’re stocking up for the Easter Bunny please stay safe and choose another treat for your little one.”