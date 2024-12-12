Morecambe GP practice has new phone number which will ‘improve patient experience’

A Morecambe based GP practice now has a new telephone number.

Bay Medical Practice which has surgeries in Morecambe, West End, Westgate, Heysham and York Bridge, has now gone live with their new phone number as of 10am today (Thursday, December 12.)

The new number is 01524 235900.

On their Facebook page, Bay Medical Group said: “Our telephone engineers are working incredibly hard behind the scenes to make sure the transfer from our old to new telephone system goes without any glitches.

“Our new telephone system will improve patient experience and will help us reduce queues by introducing call back facilities, so our reception team can call you back rather than holding in the queue.

“Please do not worry as any patients who call the old number will hear all about the new system and also be diverted to our new number.

“Please can we ask that you share this news with your family members.”