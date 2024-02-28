Morecambe Golf Club captains raise nearly £21k for Lancaster cancer charity

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Captains Gerry Farrell and Jane Brooks chose CancerCare North Lancashire and South Cumbria as their Captains’ Charity for 2023 /24.

Over the year, they have held a number of events including a Corporate Golf Day, Coffee Mornings and numerous other events including participation in a Sprint Triathlon.

The year ended with a celebratory Family Evening where the Golf Club presented a cheque for £20,633.15 to Kat Michaels from CancerCare.

From left: Rosemary A Rogers (President, Morecambe Golf Club); Gerry Farrell (Men's Captain); Kat Michaels from CancerCare, and Jane Brooks (Ladies’ Captain).

Lady Captain Jane Brooks and Captain Gerry Farrell are over the moon with the amount raised and said: “Over the last year we have been stunned by the generosity of the members and friends of Morecambe Golf Club who have donated so much to CancerCare - our chosen Captains’ Charity. The total raised is absolutely amazing - a massive thank you to everyone involved.”

Kat Michaels, CancerCare’s Deputy Head of Fundraising said: “We are sad to see the wonderful year of fundraising come to an end – we have loved working with Morecambe Golf Club! We are so thankful to each and every one who contributed in any way, and supported the Golf Club to raise this fantastic total.