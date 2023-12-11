News you can trust since 1837
Morecambe gets its sparkle back this Christmas with illuminations

Morecambe BID are lighting up the town this festive season.
By Michelle Blade
Published 11th Dec 2023, 15:24 GMT
For the next few weeks Morecambe will be lit up with extra seasonal lighting, including 24 new programmable Christmas cones, lighting of the buildings of significance, and some public realm features.

Morecambe was one of the first seaside resorts in the United Kingdom to introduce an illuminations scheme.

They ran from 1919 - 1996 until budget cuts and safety issues unfortunately caused them to be cancelled.

BID has vowed to bring them back every year to light up the promenade with some Christmas cheer.

