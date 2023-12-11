Morecambe BID are lighting up the town this festive season.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

For the next few weeks Morecambe will be lit up with extra seasonal lighting, including 24 new programmable Christmas cones, lighting of the buildings of significance, and some public realm features.

Morecambe was one of the first seaside resorts in the United Kingdom to introduce an illuminations scheme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They ran from 1919 - 1996 until budget cuts and safety issues unfortunately caused them to be cancelled.