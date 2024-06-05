Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A ‘bee friendly’ bus shelter with plants and flowers on the roof has been installed at Morecambe Battery.

According to Lancaster Bus Users Group, one of the two bus shelters for northbound buses along the promenade at Morecambe Battery was removed in December 2021 after having been hit by a vehicle.

Since then, passengers on the very frequent 1/1A service to the town centre and on to Lancaster have had to wait at the side of the road without protection from the elements at what is a very exposed location.

The bus stop has been replaced and now features a living roof – a planter of native wildflowers and sedums.

County Councillor Margaret Pattison with Heysham North Councillor Roger Cleet at the bee-friendly bus stop at Morecambe Battery.

Nick-named ‘bee bus stops’ they aim to support native biodiversity and bees, whose numbers have been in decline in recent years.

In partnership with Clear Channel, who have paid for the replacement as they provide the advertising bus shelters, the bus stop opposite Aldi, Morecambe, will be replaced in the coming weeks.

County Councillor Margaret Pattison said: “After two years of first reporting the missing bus shelter at the Battery Morecambe, it is great to see a new one back up.

“The missing bus shelter at Aldi on the promenade will be back up soon.”

Clear Channel includes in its range of shelters a “living roof” or “bee-friendly” version, one of which has been installed at the Battery.

Clear Channel said: “Living Roofs are planted with a mix of 13 native wildflower and five sedum species; selected by experts to aid and support bees and other pollinators, whose numbers have sadly been in decline in recent years.