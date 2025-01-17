Morecambe Frontierland worker who grew up in town writes British working-class love story
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.
Goodbye Morecambe penned by M. N Stewart has been described as ‘gripping’, ‘authentic’, ‘evocative’ and ‘compelling’ by those who first read the manuscript.
This 1980’s story of skinhead Stanton and timid Heather’s chance meeting is a beautiful tale of transformation.
The author M.N Stewart said: “I was inspired to write Goodbye Morecambe because I grew up there and worked on its fairground as a teenager and was fascinated by the gang culture of the mid 80’s that dominated the town.
"I believe that we are not constrained by our past, that there is hope and good in everyone and that anyone can be redeemed given the chance and the right environment.
"This is a fundamental foundation of my story, one that may appear profound but has been portrayed simply, so that by the end we are all rooting for Stanton and Heather, motivated by individually specific but universally felt reasons.
“The story is set over the course of less than a week but that does not remove anything from its layering or texture.
“This book would fall under the genre of literary fiction and its characters have a cinematic feel. The 70’s had Jimmy Cooper in Quadrophenia, the 90’s had Renton in Trainspotting.
“The 1980’s deserve their Stanton.”
Goodbye Morecambe is a simple love story set in a more innocent time although it is one wrapped in barbed wire, held together by violence, and tied off with a bow made of jealousy.