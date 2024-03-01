Morecambe Fringe Festival hosts free workshops for people crafting own shows

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

These workshops, scheduled to commence on March 11, 2024, will take place every Tuesday at 7pm till 9pm at the West End Playhouse located on Yorkshire Street.

Led by seasoned performer and director, Matt Panesh, these sessions offer a unique opportunity for aspiring artists to hone their skills and develop their creative projects.

You don't have to attend every workshop, they're designed to help you develop your piece and come back when you need feedback or further encouragement and direction.

Matt Panesh is leading the free workshops for Morecambe Fringe Festival. Picture by Jill Jennings.

Open to all interested individuals, attendance is entirely free of charge.

However, a suggested donation of £10 per session or what you can afford, is encouraged to support the continuation of such valuable community initiatives.

Moreover, participants can look forward to the added benefit of being programmed as part of the highly anticipated Morecambe Fringe Festival 2024.

If there are any individuals or groups who'd like to apply to perform at the festival's the registration is open until March 10.

Morecambe Fringe Festival are hosting free workshops for aspiring artists to hone their skills and develop their creative projects.

For those eager to embark on a journey of creative exploration and theatrical innovation, these workshops promise to be an invaluable resource.

Whether you're a seasoned artist or a budding enthusiast, join the team at the West End Playhouse to unlock your potential and bring your fringe show to life.

For further information and Fringe registration details, please email: [email protected] with workshops or registration in the subject heading.