Morecambe flat blaze being investigated by fire service
Firefighters tackled a fire at a flat in Morecambe.
Three fire engines from Lancaster and Morecambe attended a flat fire on Clark Street, Morecambe at 8.47pm on May 7.
Firefighters extinguished the fire using two breathing apparatus, one hose reel and a positive pressure ventilation fan.
Crews were in attendance for approximately two hours and thirty minutes and the cause of the fire is under investigation.
