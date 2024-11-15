Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Morecambe firm is celebrating after being named in a list of the UK’s top 100.

TP Financial Solutions – which is led by female directors Tarnia Elsworth and Annabel Lumsden – is proud to announce its recognition as one of Citywire New Model Adviser’s Top 100 firms for 2024.

The top 100 list celebrates the best of the professional financial planning community.

“Being named among the top 100 firms is a huge honour for us,” said Tarnia.

Annabel Lumsden (left) and Tarnia Elsworth of TP Financial Solutions.

The selection process is rigorous, employing metrics to evaluate the value firms deliver to their clients. Judges assess a variety of factors including the presence of well-qualified staff, robust investment propositions and the use of cutting-edge technology.

TP Financial Solutions stood out for its innovative client proposition and active involvement in the community.

Jack Gilbert, the new editor of Citywire New Model Adviser, said: "The consumer duty has prompted a step up from many financial planners, and it was particularly pleasing to see so many firms adopt new technology and new client propositions.

"TP Financial Solutions is a testament to this trend, offering clients an innovative approach that includes ad-hoc reviews tailored to client needs, a departure from the traditional ongoing advice services.”

Tarnia added: “It reflects the dedication of our team and our commitment to providing personalised, high-quality advice to our clients. We are especially proud of our community initiatives.”

TP Financial Solutions continues to set itself apart by not only focusing on client satisfaction but also on community enrichment, with the firm giving financial support to local charities and community events.