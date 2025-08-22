An accountancy firm established more than 155 years ago has expanded into new offices in Lancaster as part of its ongoing growth.

Waters and Atkinson, which has been based at the Old Court House on Morecambe’s Clark Street since 1985, provides general accountancy services and specialist tax advice to a wide range of clients in the North West, and across the UK.

While maintaining the established Morecambe site, the new offices on Hampson Lane, Lancaster, just off M6 junction 33, provide extended space for the 30-strong team with excellent access to the national motorway network in support of the firm’s planned further expansion.

“The expansion into our new offices is an exciting step for our team and clients, providing us with a location just off the M6 with extensive parking,” said director Damien Sissons.

“This opening underlines our commitment to future growth while continuing to deliver the high-quality service our clients expect.”