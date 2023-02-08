Jim Davison, a fire crew manager from Morecambe, will join the search and rescue efforts as the death toll from Monday's earthquakes reached 5,000.

Crew manager Jim Davison, watch manager Wayne Ward, crew manager Chris Jowett and firefighter Adam Varey from Preston, Blackburn and Chorley, left Lancashire on Monday afternoon to fly from Birmingham Airport, along with search dogs Davey and Sid, and their handlers Lindsay Sielski and Jon Hardman.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emergency workers are now desperately trying to save people trapped beneath rubble after thousands of buildings collapsed.

Six firefighters from Lancashire have been deployed to Turkey following the devastating earthquakes.

The death toll across both Turkey and Syria is now more than 11,200 and continues to rise.

The earthquakes measuring 7.8 and 7.5 magnitudes has led to the deployment of the United Kingdom International Search and Rescue (UKISAR) team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The team are on call 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

UKISAR respond to humanitarian accidents and disasters worldwide and provide a search and rescue facility.

Search dogs Davey and Sid have been deployed to Turkey along with their handlers Lindsay Sielski and Jon Hardman.

Chief Fire Officer Justin Johnston said: “Our thoughts are with the people of Turkey and Syria who have been affected by the two dreadful earthquakes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I wish our firefighters all the best as they arrive in Turkey. They will be working in very challenging circumstances to try and rescue people who may still be trapped.